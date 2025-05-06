Integra Resources (ITRG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Integra Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 171,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 336.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

