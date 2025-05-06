Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRC
Ameresco Price Performance
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameresco
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- D-Wave Quantum: Hidden Opportunity or Short Seller’s Dream?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Uncertainty Creates Opportunity for Tyson Foods Investors
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Wells Fargo Is Buying $40 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.