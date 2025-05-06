Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

AMRC traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 422,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $715.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

