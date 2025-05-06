Capital Advantage Inc. Invests $962,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $374.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

