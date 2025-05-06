Benchmark Cuts Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $9.50

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 304.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
