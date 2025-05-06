Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after acquiring an additional 70,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,625,000 after purchasing an additional 464,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $2,208,684. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

