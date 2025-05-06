iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $542,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

