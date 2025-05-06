Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,688,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.