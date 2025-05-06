Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,688,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.