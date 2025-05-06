Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.0 %

CMG opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

