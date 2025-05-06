Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.39 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

