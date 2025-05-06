Bokf Na Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $24,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $184.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

