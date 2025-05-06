Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $48.86 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5,172.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Robert Half worth $48,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,237 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,288,000 after buying an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,930,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Robert Half by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

