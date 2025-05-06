RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1783 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

RTL Group Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.