RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1783 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
RTL Group Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.
RTL Group Company Profile
