WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a 40.0% increase from WVS Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.
WVS Financial Price Performance
WVS Financial stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $13.60.
