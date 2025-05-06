WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a 40.0% increase from WVS Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WVS Financial Price Performance

WVS Financial stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

About WVS Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.