Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIC shares. B. Riley raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.