Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIC shares. B. Riley raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
