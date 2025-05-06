Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
