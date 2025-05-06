Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

