Bokf Na Sells 409 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.
Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %
INTU opened at $632.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
