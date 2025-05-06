MariMed (MRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter.
MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). MariMed had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million.
MariMed Trading Down 6.0 %
MRMD stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
MariMed Company Profile
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
