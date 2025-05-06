Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,213,232 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 227.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213,232 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $165,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

