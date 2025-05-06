Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$185.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.9 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

