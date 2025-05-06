Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

GECC stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Great Elm Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 477.42%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

