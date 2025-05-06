StoneCo (STNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneCo Trading Down 3.1 %

StoneCo stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

