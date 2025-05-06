StoneCo (STNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneCo Trading Down 3.1 %
StoneCo stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STNE
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.