Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 564,478 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,478 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

