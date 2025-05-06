Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $141,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.