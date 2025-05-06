American Healthcare REIT (AHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $542.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

