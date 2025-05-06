American Healthcare REIT (AHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $542.32 million for the quarter.
American Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
