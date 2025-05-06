Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

