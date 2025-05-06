Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 11,851 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after buying an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

