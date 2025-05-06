Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.