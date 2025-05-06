Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lowered by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

