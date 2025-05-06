Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.