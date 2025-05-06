Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

ADBE opened at $381.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.