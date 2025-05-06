Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE:EIX opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

