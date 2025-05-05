Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,592 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,478,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,668,000 after purchasing an additional 568,547 shares during the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,800,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $37.82 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.