Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,403,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $13,881,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $8,585,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

