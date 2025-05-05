Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is Cadian Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,892 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for approximately 5.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $89,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 1,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 69,722 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610,592 shares of company stock worth $417,628,260. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $72.54 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -207.26, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

