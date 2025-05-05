Bearing Point Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,222,000 after buying an additional 2,939,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after buying an additional 2,312,437 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

