Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,316,000. monday.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.14.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $279.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.69. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $180.66 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

