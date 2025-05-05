Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 497,080 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,080 shares during the period. Paragon 28 makes up 0.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 1.68% of Paragon 28 worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 425,983 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,296,000 after purchasing an additional 425,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair downgraded Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 619,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $8,050,513.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,609,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,830,925.29. The trade was a 6.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,828,706 shares of company stock worth $23,810,399. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNA opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

