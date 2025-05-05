Bank of America Corp DE Buys 205,435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,974,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,624,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $82.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

