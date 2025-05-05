C Partners Holding GmbH Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C Partners Holding GmbH lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the period. Waters makes up 3.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waters by 106,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $284,415,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $104,645,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 70.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 246,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
WAT opened at $351.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $407.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.13.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
