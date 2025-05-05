15,010 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Bearing Point Capital LLC

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $7,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.