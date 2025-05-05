Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund accounts for about 2.0% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NBXG opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

