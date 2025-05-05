SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,186,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

MDY stock opened at $535.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

