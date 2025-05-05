Bearing Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,200 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $106.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -58.18%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

