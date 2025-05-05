Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

