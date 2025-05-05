Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.85 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This trade represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

