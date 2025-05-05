Bulldog Investors LLP Has $10.22 Million Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,162 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund comprises about 2.7% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 814,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period.

AFB stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

