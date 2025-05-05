12,388 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Purchased by Bulltick Wealth Management LLC

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETHE opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.