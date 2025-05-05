Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 10,611,706 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 15.46% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,422,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

