Bearing Point Capital LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:WMB opened at $60.01 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
