Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,876,000 after purchasing an additional 225,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $423.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.85 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $13,235,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.